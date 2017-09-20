Play

Orioles' Manny Machado: Out with illness

Machado, who is out of the Wednesday's lineup against the Red Sox, is dealing with an illness, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

He is 3-for-29 (.103) over his last eight games, and it is unclear exactly when the illness popped up. It sounds like he is just day-to-day. Ryan Flaherty will start at the hot corner and hit ninth.

