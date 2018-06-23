Orioles' Manny Machado: Plays hero Friday
Machado went 2-for-5 with two walks, a two-run home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 10-7 extra-innings win over the Braves.
His blast off Peter Moylan in the top of the 15th inning finally put an end to the five-hour, 21-minute marathon contest. Machado now has 19 homers on the season to go along with his .305/.374/.561 slash line, as he puts together a career-best campaign before he heads into free agency.
More News
