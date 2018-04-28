Orioles' Manny Machado: Smacks another home run Friday

Machado went 2-for-3 with a home run, a run scored, a walk and two RBI in Friday's 6-0 victory over the Tigers.

Machado wasted little time Friday as he took Tigers' starter Mike Fiers deep in the first inning for his ninth home run of the season. The 25-year-old is 13-for-30 with five home runs over the last eight games, and is slashing an impressive .356/.440/.693 on the season.