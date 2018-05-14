Orioles' Manny Machado: Stays hot against Rays
Machado went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, three runs and two RBI to help the Orioles to a 17-1 romp over Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Machado continued his torrid start to the season with yet another multi-hit effort and he's now slashing an absurd .350/.431/.669 through 157 at-bats. The young slugger looks very much like he's headed for a career-best season at the plate - one that could land him in the MVP conversation sooner rather than later if he continues to produce at anything close to his current rate.
