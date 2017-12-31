Orioles' Manny Machado: White Sox making bid

Machado has been the subject of multiple trade offers with the White Sox's bid being the best the Orioles have received, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Machado can be a free agent following the 2018 season and is expected to break some team's bank. The White Sox have plenty of top prospects to offer and need a third baseman. They are a young team still early in a rebuilding window, but the addition of Machado, who has averaged 29 homers and 86 RBI while winning two Gold Gloves over the past five years, would accelerate their competitiveness in 2018.