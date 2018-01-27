Orioles' Manny Machado: Will start at shortstop in 2018

According to manager Buck Showalter, Machado will begin the season as the Orioles' starting shortstop while Tim Beckham moves to the hot corner, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Machado will move back to his "natural position" and although he lost shortstop eligibility for fantasy leagues heading into this campaign, he will regain it during the season. The 25-year-old recently avoided arbitration a couple weeks ago on a one-year, $16 million deal, and should be posed for a big year after an impressive second half in 2017.