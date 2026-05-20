Orioles' Pete Alonso: Slugs ninth homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alonso went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Rays.
The veteran first baseman took Jesse Scholtens deep in the sixth inning for a solo shot as the O's grabbed a 3-1 lead, but the bullpen couldn't make it stick. Alonso snapped a 10-game power drought in the process, and the homer was his ninth of the season to go along with a .228/.310/.434 slash line and 28 RBI in 50 contests.
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