Gomez was traded from the Mets to the Orioles on Thursday along with Anthony Nunez and Chandler Marsh in exchange for Cedric Mullins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Gomez has a fastball that has regularly touched triple digits in the past, but very poor command resulted in him moving from the rotation to the bullpen this year in the lower levels of the Mets system. Gomez has a 6.95 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 28:15 K:BB in 22 innings as a reliever at High-A. He missed 2024 recovering from Tommy John surgery.