Martin is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Martin went 1-for-13 with an RBI and two stolen bases while starting in four of Baltimore's last five games, but he appears set to move back into a utility role as the Orioles begin a six-game week. Rougned Odor (back) is in the lineup Monday following a five-game absence and should play on an everyday basis at second base, at least against right-handed pitching.