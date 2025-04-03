Mountcastle is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Red Sox.
It's a routine day off for Mountcastle, who has now started five of the first seven games for the Orioles this season. Ryan O'Hearn will start at first base and Tyler O'Neill will be the designated hitter in Thursday's series finale.
