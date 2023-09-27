Mountcastle (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mountcastle is not in the Orioles' lineup Wednesday versus Washington, but he should be available off the bench and is expected to make a full return in Thursday's series opener against the Red Sox. The 26-year-old wound up missing exactly 10 days because of left shoulder inflammation.