Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Added to 40-man roster
Mountcastle was added to the Orioles' 40-man roster Wednesday.
Mountcastle's .312/.344/.527 with 25 home runs for Triple-A Norfolk in 2019 prompted some speculation that he could make his major-league debut, but he never reached Baltimore's roster. While his addition to the 40-man roster is mainly to shield him from the Rule 5 draft, it wouldn't be entirely surprising if the 22-year-old reached the majors at some point next season.
