Mountcastle went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 8-7 victory over Oakland.

Mountcastle led off the fourth inning with a solo shot off Adam Oller, tying the game 4-4. The 24-year-old first baseman has six homers on the season, including four in his last three games, tying him with Pete Alonso for the MLB lead. Mountcastle is slashing .261/.314/.468 with a league-leading 19 RBI through 53 at-bats to start the year.

