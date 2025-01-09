The Orioles and Mountcastle avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $6.787 million contract Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Mountcastle had been in his second year of arbitration eligibility. The first baseman fell off to just 13 home runs over 124 games with the Orioles in 2024, but he should be among the beneficiaries of the left-field wall at Camden Yards being moved in this season.