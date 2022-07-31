Mountcastle (undisclosed) is starting at first base and batting sixth in Sunday's game against the Reds.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde withheld Mountcastle from the lineup for Saturday's 8-2 loss due to the 25-year-old being "banged up," but Mountcastle evidently feels well enough to return to the field Saturday. Since the All-Star break, Mountcastle has started in eight games while going 2-for-31 (.065 average).