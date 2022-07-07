Mountcastle (illness) will start at first base and bat cleanup in Thursday's game against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
He'll be back in action after a two-game absence caused by a sinus issue. With Mountcastle returning to the lineup, Ryan McKenna will move back to a bench role after starting in four of the previous six contests.
