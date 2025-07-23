Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said that Mountcastle (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Norfolk, Brendan Mortensen of MASNSports.com reports.

Mouncastle won't be eligible for activation until July 30, so he'll likely stick around in Norfolk through the next week to compile at-bats before the Orioles add him back to the roster. Before going down in late May with a right hamstring strain, Mountcastle had gotten off to a poor start to the season at the plate, batting just .246/.280/.348 with two home runs in 200 plate appearances. An everyday role may not be waiting for Mountcastle once he's reinstated, though his outlook for playing time would improve if the non-contending Orioles move impending free agent Ramon Laureano prior to the July 31 trade deadline.