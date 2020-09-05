Mountcastle went 3-for-3 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored in a 6-3 win over the Yankees in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader.

Mountcastle opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the second inning. He added an RBI single in the fifth inning and came around to scored on a Pat Valaika double. Mountcastle is up to three homers, nine RBI and seven runs scored through 50 plate appearances this season. His strong hitting has earned him a near-everyday role in left field.