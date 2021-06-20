Mountcastle went 4-for-4 with three home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Blue Jays.

Mountcastle and the rest of the Orioles lineup combined for six home runs -- the most for Baltimore in a single game since August 2016 -- but it wasn't enough for the team to keep pace with the Blue Jays, who plated six runs in the ninth to steal the win. Though the 23-47 Orioles already find themselves out of playoff contention well before the All-Star break, Mountcastle has been a silver lining in an otherwise bleak season. After going 10-for-17 at the dish over his last four games, Mountcastle has lifted his season-long slash line to .266/.292/.477 across 250 plate appearances.