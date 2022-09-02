Mountcastle went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's victory over Cleveland.
Mountcastle blasted a home run off righty starter Shane Bieber to give the Orioles a 3-0 lead on their third solo homer of the game. The first baseman has been in a slump during his last eight games, slashing .179/.226/.286 in 31 plate appearances. The 25-year-old has also struck out 11 times and recorded only three RBI during that span.
