Mountcastle went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBI in Monday's 14-1 win over Atlanta.
Mountcastle got the offensive frenzy started with an RBI single in the first inning. He later knocked his 5th homer of the season during a nine-run third frame. The rookie slugger is slashing .364/.425/.610 with 18 RBI in 87 plate appearances.
