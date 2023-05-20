Mountcastle went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jays.

The 26-year-old took Yusei Kikuchi deep in the third inning, giving the Orioles a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Mountcastle's career numbers against Toronto remain stunning -- in 43 games versus Baltimore's AL East rivals he's slashing .323/.383/.646 with 15 homers and 36 RBI, and he's gone yard six times in 16 games at the Rogers Centre. Mountcastle doesn't have more than three home runs in his career in any other road park.