Mountcastle went 1-for-3 with two walks, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Monday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jays.

The 25-year-old continued his career dominance of Toronto as he took Yusei Kikuchi deep in the third inning. Since making his big-league debut in 2020, Mountcastle has an absurd .360/.420/.744 slash line over 32 games against the Jays with 14 homers and 28 RBI, and this season he's been even more dangerous against them, going 13-for-28 (.464) over seven games with four doubles and five of his 16 home runs on the year.