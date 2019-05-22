Mountcastle could get reps in the outfield later this summer at Triple-A, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

So far, he has played almost exclusively at first base this season, with a few starts at third base and designated hitter sprinkled in. While Mountcastle's .323/.351/.530 slash line and seven home runs in 174 plate appearances suggest he is nearly ready for big-league pitching, the Orioles want him to face Triple-A pitchers for a second time to see how he responds to being pitched differently.