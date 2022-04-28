Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said he expects Mountcastle (neck) to return to the lineup Friday against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

A stiff neck is keeping Mountcastle out of the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Yankees, but the 25-year-old is reportedly showing improvement after missing Wednesday's 5-2 loss due to the issue. The Orioles will presumably wait and see how Mountcastle is feeling early Friday before determining whether he'll re-enter the lineup for the series opener with Boston.