Mountcastle went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox.
Mountcastle got his club on the board in the second inning, hammering a solo homer over the fence in left, his third of the season. He's been seeing the ball well at the dish of late, notching a multi-hit game for the third time in his last four contests. Mountcastle is slashing .232/.258/.360 with 10 extra-base hits and 12 RBI through 34 matchups.
