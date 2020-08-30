Mountcastle went 3-for-4 with two homers and three RBI in Sunday's 6-5 loss to Toronto.
The rookie slugger knocked his first career homer in the second inning before tacking on another two-run blast in the sixth. Mountcastle has four multi-hit performances in his last six games. He's sporting an impressive .393/.469/.679 with four extra-base hits in 32 plate appearances.
More News
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Draws third straight start•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Set for big-league debut•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Officially joins player pool•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Will get added to pool•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Lackluster output in spring play•