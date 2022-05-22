Mountcastle was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays due to heat-related body cramps, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mountcastle didn't show any clear signs of injury before leaving the matchup with a trainer after leading off the bottom of the ninth inning with a single. It seems unlikely that his cramps will prompt a trip to the injured list, and he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.