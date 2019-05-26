Mountcastle wasn't included in Triple-A Norfolk's lineup for their game Sunday against Gwinnett due to a finger issue, Steve Melewski of MASN Sports reports.

The injury kept Mountcastle out of action for a second straight day, but it's not believed to be a major concern at this juncture. With an .879 OPS and a manageable 20.7 percent strikeout rate this season at Norfolk, the 22-year-old has looked major-league ready at the dish, but the Orioles may want the 22-year-old to prove he can capably handle the corner outfield before he gets a callup.