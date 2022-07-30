Manager Brandon Hyde said that Mountcastle isn't starting Saturday against the Reds since the first baseman is "banged up," Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hyde didn't elaborate much on the nature of Mountcastle's injury, only saying that the 25-year-old is dealing with "bumps and bruises." However, Hyde hopes that Mountcastle will be available off the bench Saturday, so it doesn't seem like the issue is particularly serious.