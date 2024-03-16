Mountcastle reported neck stiffness Saturday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Mountcastle's neck reportedly began bothering him when he woke up, and it will keep him out of the lineup for at least Saturday's contest. He's considered day-to-day.
