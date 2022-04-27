Mountcastle was scratched form Wednesday's lineup against the Yankees with neck stiffness but could be available off the bench, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mountcastle was originally penciled in at designated hitter, but the neck issue will prevent him from starting Wednesday. The injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern since he may be available off the bench, so the 24-year-old could be back in the lineup within a day or two.