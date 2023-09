Mountcastle was pulled from Wednesday's game against St. Louis due to left shoulder discomfort, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Mountcastle was able to remain in Wednesday's game for two innings after tweaking his shoulder in the first inning. Luckily, the Orioles don't seem to be too concerned with Mountcastle's injury, so there's a good chance he returns to the lineup within a day or two.