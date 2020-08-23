Mountcastle will start in left field and will bat seventh Sunday against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The Orioles have deployed Mountcastle as their starting left field in each of the team's three games since he was promoted from the alternate site Friday. The 23-year-old has gone 1-for-6 with two walks and a run scored in his first two big-league games, and he should continue to enjoy a regular role for the Orioles the rest of the season, barring a prolonged slump at the plate.