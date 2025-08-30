Mountcastle went 3-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI and one run scored in Friday's 15-8 loss to the Giants.

Mountcastle had Robbie Ray's number, delivering all three hits over the first five innings of the game. Since returning from a Grade 2 hamstring injury, Mountcastle has gone 21-for-73 (.288) with five extra-base hits and 12 RBI over 19 contests. The first baseman has reclaimed a starting role in the lineup and is up to a .258/.294/.365 slash line with four homers, 16 doubles, 27 RBI, 26 runs scored and three stolen bases over 71 games this season.