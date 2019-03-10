Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Drives in four runs
Mountcastle went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Saturday's spring win over Tampa Bay.
Mountcastle was seen going through drills at first base earlier in camp and got the starting nod there Saturday. The 22-year-old was previously a shortstop before transitioning to third base in 2018, but it appears the move to first is mostly about creating additional versatility. Mountcastle slashed .297/.341/.464 with 13 home runs at Double-A Bowie last season.
