Mountcastle went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, three RBI and a run during Saturday's 13-4 win against the Angels.

Mountcastle delivered an RBI double in each of the first and third frames, walked and scored in the sixth and capped Baltimore's scoring with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. The 27-year-old has typically been a slow starter in April and March with a career .624 OPS, but he's on his way to bucking that trend in 2024 after going 3-for-6 with four RBI and two walks in the first two games of the season.