Mountcastle went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-4 win against the Angels.

Mountcastle singled home a run and stole second in the first inning and came up clutch in the seventh with a two-run single that got the score to it's eventual final. Don't expect more activity on the bases as the 25-year-old swiped only four bags in 144 games last season while the three RBI matched Mountcastle's total coming into Saturday.