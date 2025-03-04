Mountcastle went 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI in Monday's Grapefruit League game against Boston.

Mountcastle is off to an encouraging start this spring, having gone 4-for-11 with three runs scored and the aforementioned RBI. The offseason departure of Anthony Santander has created an opening in the top half of Baltimore's lineup for other members of the club to fill, with Mountcastle being one of the candidates to do so in 2025. While it's unknown where Mountcastle will slot in most days, the 28-year-old slugger is slated to serve as the Orioles' primary first baseman and is making an early case to hit in the heart of the order more often than not.