Mountcastle went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jays.

His third-inning blast off Yusei Kikuchi was one of four Baltimore homers on the night, and it snapped a 26-game homer drought for Mountcastle. The 25-year-old has a woeful .170/.225/.210 slash line during that power outage, but a series against Toronto might be just what he needs to get back on track -- after Monday's performance, Mountcastle carries a career 1.131 OPS against the Jays with 13 homers and 25 RBI in 30 games.