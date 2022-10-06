Mountcastle went 3-for-4 in a 5-4 win over the Blue Jays in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Mountcastle had a solid finish to 2022, slashing .279/.362/.441 with four home runs and 19 RBI from Sept. 1 onward. The 25-year-old's power took a downward turn, as his slugging percentage dropped from .487 in 2021 to .423 this season and his homer total dropped from 33 to 22 year-over-year. He should still be expected to serve as the Orioles' primary first baseman in 2023.