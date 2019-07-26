Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Enjoying hot run at Triple-A
Mountcastle went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and four RBI in Triple-A Norfolk's 9-7 win over Rochester on Thursday.
The 22-year-old has caught fire at the plate lately for Norfolk, batting .357 with three home runs over his last 10 games. A first baseman by trade, Mountcastle has also dabbled at the hot corner and in left field for Norfolk, which could help his cause for landing an everyday role once he eventually gets the call to the big leagues. A promotion could be coming shortly after the trade deadline July 31, when the non-contending Orioles may have some openings in the lineup depending on who is dealt away.
