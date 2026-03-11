Mountcastle was removed from Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates in the eighth inning after being hit in the right hand by a pitch, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The severity of Mountcastle's injury isn't yet known, but the Orioles will presumably send him in for an X-ray to confirm whether he suffered a fracture. Though Mountcastle looked like a potential non-tender or trade candidate this offseason, he'll remain with the Orioles for 2026 after signing a one-year, $6.79 million deal to avoid arbitration. However, Mountcastle could struggle to find regular playing time after the Orioles brought in Pete Alonso on a massive long-term deal over the winter to take over as their everyday first baseman.