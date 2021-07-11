Mountcastle was removed from Sunday's game against the White Sox after taking a pitch to his left elbow, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old appeared to be in considerable pain and was replaced at first base by Pat Valaika. It's unclear whether Mountcastle suffered an injury to his left elbow, but he'll have the All-Star break to rest before potentially returning Friday.
More News
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Homers again Monday•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Homers in loss•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: On base three times Friday•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Blasts three homers in loss•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Swats ninth homer•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Not in Tuesday's lineup•