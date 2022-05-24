Mountcastle was removed from Monday's game against the Yankees for defensive purposes, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Mountcastle returned to the lineup after experiencing cramps Sunday, but his removal Monday turned was for defensive purposes as the Orioles sought to protect a two-run lead. Prior to his exit, Mountcastle went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and an RBI.
