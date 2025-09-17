Mountcastle is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Mountcastle is on the bench for the fourth time in five games and looks like he'll be limited to a part-time role down the stretch. Since returning from the injured list Aug. 8, Mountcastle has posted a .702 OPS, nearly 100 points above Coby Mayo's mark during that same stretch (.612 OPS). However, because Mayo is seen as a core building block for the Orioles, he'll continue to be prioritized as the team's everyday first baseman ahead of Mountcastle, who is entering his final year of arbitration in 2026 and could be a possible trade or non-tender candidate this offseason.