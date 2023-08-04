Mountcastle went 4-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 6-1 victory over Toronto.
Mountcastle has been swinging a hot bat with multiple hits in four consecutive contests. The first baseman is now hitting a robust .449 (22-for-49) in 17 games since the All-Star break, strengthening his case for continued playing time in Baltimore.
