Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Getting breather
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mountcastle is not in the Orioles' lineup for Tuesday's contest versus the Angels, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Mountcastle is hitless in his last three games and in a 5-for-30 slide across his last eight contests, so he'll get a day off to regroup. Anthony Santander will play first base Tuesday.
