Mountcastle isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Toronto.
Mountcastle will get a day to rest Saturday after starting the season 1-for-9 with a run scored and three strikeouts through two games. Ryan O'Hearn will fill the resulting opening at first base while Adley Rutschman works as the DH and Gary Sanchez starts at catcher.
