Mountcastle was spotted going through drills at first base during Monday's workout, Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Mountcastle was drafted in 2015 as a shortstop, and after transitioning to third base for the 2018 season, it appears he could be in line for another position change. The 22-year-old insisted that the shift to first base isn't permanent just yet, although, given his impressive bat, first base may be the quickest path to the big leagues for the former first-round pick. "It was just trying to get me to play more positions," stated Mountcastle. "Flores had me working there the last few days, just trying to get comfortable with it so whenever they need me out there at first, they can put me out there and feel confident."